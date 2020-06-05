The Redwood County fair board has been working hard trying to figure out the 2020 season. Its goal to be a gathering place for all of Redwood County and the surrounding counties is looking very dim.

The board has hit stumbling blocks since March. With restrictions in place and not knowing what the future will bring, the fair board had to think long and hard about its decision.

The fair has only been cancelled twice in its history – once for the pandemic outbreak in 1918 and once for World War II and polio combined.

It is with heavy hearts that the board has announced it must make the decision to cancel the Redwood County Fair for 2020.

The Redwood County Fair dates for 2021 will be announced at a later date. The fair board has committed to do all that it can to make next year’s fair amazing.

The fair board is working with the 4-H program and will help it in any way it can, as 4-H members have been working hard on their projects for this year’s fair.

The public will continue to see fair board members out at the fairgrounds working on improvements and continued upkeep for the grounds, buildings and grandstands.

The fair board expressed its thanks to the public for its support and patience through this difficult time.