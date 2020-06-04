The Lake Redwood reclamation project in Redwood Falls is officially under way and has recently taken a big step.

Although anticipation for the dredging activities is growing, the first step is to construct the confined disposal facility (CDF) which will hold and dewater the dredged materials over time.

A parcel of land, 140-acres in size, was recently purchased from Red Del, LLC utilizing a combination of State of Minnesota general obligation bonds and funds from the City of Redwood Falls which are dedicated to the reclamation project.

Required permits for the project are being obtained as the final plans for construction are prepared by Houston Engineering, Inc. It is anticipated that the solicitation of bids for the construction of the CDF will begin in June 2020 with completion of the CDF by the end of the year.

As the remaining permits are obtained throughout the summer, bid solicitation for actual dredging activities is going to occur later in 2020 or early 2021.

Dredging should begin in 2021, and it is anticipated to take two years to complete the removal of up to 650,000 cubic yards of sediment.

The dredging project will revitalize Lake Redwood and restore its depth to 20 feet from the current average depth of less than three feet.

Coordination of the reclamation project is being shared by the Redwood-Cottonwood Rivers Control Area (RCRCA) and the City of Redwood Falls.

– Photo courtesy of the Gary Revier collection