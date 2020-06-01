The Dyckman Free Library is ready to re-open.

The library will reopen Monday, June 1. Things will look different for the time being. I am encouraging everyone to “Browse and Go.” Basically come in the door, get what you want and leave. As someone who sees the library as the community living room, this will be hard for me to enforce. But at the same time your health and safety is more important than hanging out at the library.

There will also be no meetings, no programming and the used bookstore will be closed. The upstairs area and the Makespace will be off limits. I have removed most of the seating and spaced the public computers apart. There may be a time limit enacted on computer usage. There will be hand sanitizer throughout the building. And we will do our best to sanitize and clean the library. All copies and faxes will be free for the time being.

I need you all to remember that not only I, but the entire library staff, have your best interests at heart. Like I’ve stated, the library should be a community space but at this time we have to step back from that image. I ask for your cooperation as we move forward. Someday this will all be behind us. We will make it through to the other side.

Usually, this is the time of year that I talk about the library’s summer reading program. Well, that too, will be different. There will be no programs at the library, no live entertainment, no animals, as in years past. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to do something. Miss Angie, the wonderful children’s librarian, has put together a fantastic list of activities. The library will have kits that you can take home, there will still be Storywalks, virtual dress up days, a do-it-yourself 5K. We can still have fun!

Just remember you can always get away for a little while from these strange times we live in. You just need to pick up a book and start reading. You can even pop in a DVD to escape. The library is here to help you get there.