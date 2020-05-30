The annual Jimmy Kratzke Award was handed out for the 52nd straight season in honor of Cardinal athlete Jimmy Kratzke who died tragically in a freak on-court accident during his freshman year.

The award is presented to a freshman athlete, male and female, at Redwood Valley High School.

The male honoree was Riley Dikken who competed in football, hockey and baseball, earning letters in both football and hockey for the Cardinals.

The female honoree was Emma Beavers who competed in both swimming and track and field for the Cards. Beavers was a state qualifier in swimming (as part of a co-op with Marshall).

The Kratzke Award winners are voted on by their peers.