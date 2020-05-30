Hello.

My name is Amos, and I am a student at Milroy school. I have been going there since I was in preschool, but I have actually been going to the school a lot longer than that.

I have had three older siblings who also went to school in Milroy, and so by the time I was going there I pretty much knew my way around the place.

Although I can do the school thing, I do not really love being there very much.

I can’t wait to graduate from the whole wide school thing, but I also know that it is going to be a long time before that ever happens – I have six more years after this one before I am done. That is going to take forever.

The only good thing about all of it is that I have the chance to do some of the things I really like to do. I like to play baseball, I think it is probably my favorite.

I am not sure if I will try other sports, but what I do know is I am not going to do any of those other things that my older brother said are for the nerds. (I am pretty sure those are the things that my older sister Mimi is going to be doing in school.)

Do you get it?

I think that she is really a big old nerd.

Now that’s funny.

You know, she will do stuff like plays and be in band. Yeah, there is no way I am gonna do any of that.

The good news for me is that I am going to be going to school in Redwood (that is where Caleb goes now.) It is a pretty big place, and I am not sure I am going to know a lot of people, so I will admit I am a little nervous about that.

Then again, it is just school, right?

I am going to be finished with school in 2020, and so I thought I would offer my future self some words of wisdom to consider when that day finally comes.

First of all, even though school is pretty boring, make sure you pay attention in those classes that will be important for your future. You will know what that means when you get there.

Second, make some friends that you can really rely on. Having people you like to be around makes the days go by faster. I know that girls are really gross right now, but even having a few girl friends would not be a bad idea. (Wink, wink.)

Pick some classes that you like. I know that might be kind of hard, but you will find out that there just might be a few things that are not completely boring.

Remember, that you did not get there all by yourself. There are going to be teachers, coaches and other people who will help you in those hard times and who encourage you to follow your dreams. When the time comes, make sure you make the time to thank them.

One thing I have learned is that our daddy is a pretty smart guy, and you can be sure that while you are in school he will be there for you no matter what.

Even when it isn’t cool to talk to him, and he’ll understand that, just know that he will be there for you.

Get ready for this to be over, cause it is gonna go fast.

Yes, 2020 will be here soon.