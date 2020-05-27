Phyllis Nider, 94, of Montevideo, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at CCM Health. A funeral mass was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo.

Phyllis Mae Nider was born Oct. 21, 1925, the daughter of Joseph & Minnie (Sporer) Schiltz, in Ipswich, S.D. She graduated from the Ipswich High School and attended school in Aberdeen and attained her teachers certificate. She taught country school in rural South Dakota.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Edward Nider on October 21, 1946, in Montevideo. To this union three children were born. Phyllis was a sales clerk for 39 years at Sears. She was active in the VFW Auxiliary and with bowling, participating in mixed doubles and the women's league. Phyllis enjoyed line dancing in her younger years. She loved working in the yard with her flowers and apple trees and was a member of the Gardner's Club.

She is survived by her children, Michael (and LouAnn) Nider, of Mandan, N.D., Robert (and Laurie) Nider, of Omaha, Neb., and Patty (and Dave) Glomstad, of Montevideo; seven grandchildren, Alexis (and Jon) Rasset, of Mandan, Anthony Nider (and fiancée, Emily Frosaker), of Fargo, N.D., Angie (and Andy) Knutson, of Elkhorn, Neb., Casie (and Jeremy) Larsen, of Fremont, Neb., Ryan (and Courtney) Nider, of Byron, Kane Glomstad, of Montevideo, and Kaylee Glomstad (and special friend, Jordan Sandmeyer), of Montevideo; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband (1990), and three siblings, Viola Kretchmer, Earl Schiltz and Robert Schiltz.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.