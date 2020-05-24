Series focuses on how businesses and communities can best emerge from pandemic.

The University of Minnesota Crookston’s fourth installment of a six-part series designed to help businesses and communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will take place on Wednesday May 27 beginning at noon.

The May 27 session focuses on creating strategic partnerships and will feature Deb McGregor. McGregor, marketing consultant for the Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and West Central Minnesota SBDC, will talk about the importance of strategic partnerships and how businesses can benefit from the right alignments, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. McGregor will provide context around strategic partnerships including how to identify the right type of partnerships for businesses. She will also provide examples of strategic partnerships that have formed during this time frame.

Join the conversation and discuss with experts the resources available in sustaining a business and reopening during COVID-19.

Future installments will follow on the next two Wednesdays, also beginning at noon. The series is a collaboration between UMN Crookston, the Northwest Small Business Development Center in Crookston, and Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

While this is a free series, pre-registration is recommended; to register visit z.umn.edu/CommunitySeries.

Each session will conclude with a Q & A where participants will have the chance to ask questions. Each hour-long session will be recorded.

For more information, contact Christine Anderson at caanders@crk.umn.edu or Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@crk.umn.edu.