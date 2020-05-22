Superintendent Olson explains how it works.

The Crookston School Board has moved to an electronic meeting format during the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing two ways for public comment.

Each board meeting will be held at the regular meeting location, which is the Crookston High School Choir Room, with board members having the ability to join electronically. Public comments can be made either by coming to the CHS Choir Room or they may be emailed to Superintendent Jeremy Olson at Jeremyolson@isd593.org. Emailed comments must provide the person's name and physical address and in the subject line of the email state "Public Comments.”

Any comments emailed in by 1 p.m. the same day of the school board Meeting will be read during the public comment section of the school board meeting. All public comments must adhere to the same rules governing public comment decorum in both email and verbal form.