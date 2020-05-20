Cruise is weather-permitting.

The Crookston Classic Cruisers, whose weekly "Cruise Nights" during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders this spring have included parades around the Crookston community, are looking to branch out on their "cruise" set for Thursday, May 21.

They're heading nine miles west on U.S. Highway 2 to Fisher, where they will drive around town. Weather-permitting – the cruisers typically don't like to expose their classic cars and hot rods to rain, if possible – the Crookston Classic Cruisers parade will leave Crookston shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, from Brian Anderson's storage facility on University Avenue in Crookston, and head west on Highway 2.

The Fisher mayor and Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce are participating in advance of the cruisers parade, and Fisher residents are encouraged to come out into their yards and make signs.

It should be a killer evening.