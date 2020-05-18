The spring high-school sports season is usually a crazy race to the finish with athletes cramming in a wild month-and-a-half of activity leading up to the state tournaments.

It’s usually the most hectic time of the year for athletic directors as they try to manage schedules for numerous sports all the while dealing with the uncertainty of the Minnesota spring weather.

In a sad twist of fate, the spring has been beautiful, and the local teams could’ve been out performing and on schedule only to have the season forfeited due to COVID-19.

My heart goes out to the seniors who will be unable to finish out their careers competing.

I know how important it was to me, playing golf in the spring for the Cardinals way back in the day under Coach Ed Braland.

Sports is a big part of our existence in these small towns, you don’t necessarily think about it until there are no high school sports, the RACC and other workout facilities are shut down, city recreation activities cease, the golf course is closed, etc. etc.

As I mentioned in an earlier column, the opening of the local golf courses has been a godsend to many. It’s a great opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful spring that we’ve been afforded this year.

The Redwood Falls Golf course is in great shape for mid-May and has enjoyed some steady play, including new players who have decided to pick up the sport as a way to get through this unique time we’re living in.

Like most businesses, the golf courses are still in the early phase of being open while respecting the idea of social distancing and protecting the safety of the public.

Hopefully, at some point here the clubhouses can reopen to allow patrons in to enjoy the bar services and beautiful scenic view that only the Redwood Falls Golf Club deck can provide.

Whether or not the club will be able to host tournaments at some point this summer is still up in the air.

The annual Palmer Kise Invitational began in 1939 – won by namesake Palmer Kise – and has played continuously except for 1943 and 1957 and is in jeopardy of not being played this year.

On a larger scale, the PGA tour is slated to kick off its season here soon.

My twin brother Andy – the head golf pro at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco – would’ve just wrapped up hosting the PGA Championship this past weekend.

The event, like everything else, was put on hold and fortunately rescheduled for Aug. 3-9 and will be the first major of the year for the PGA tour.

TPC Harding Park just recently reopened to golfers but to stringent rules regarding social distancing with San Francisco a ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twins could be back in business here as well as MLB continues to try to piece together a schedule and logistics when it comes to when and where teams would potentially play.

The same goes for the NBA and NHL although I think it will be much more difficult to get both of those two leagues going at this point even if you went straight into playoff action.