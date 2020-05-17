An emergency grant from the Minnesota Housing Partnership (MHP) will help families in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, Rock, Murray and Pipestone counties keep their homes.

The $50,000 grant, secured by MHP from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), will go toward emergency rental assistance support for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who have lost income or who are otherwise unable to meet rent obligations, are at-risk of homelessness or currently homeless.

The Greater Minnesota Housing Fund has agreed to act as fiscal agent for the grant as part of its statewide COVID-19 emergency rental assistance fund and United Community Action Partnership, Inc., will get funds to people who need it the most.

“The Worthington area is so hard hit by COVID-19, and we want to make sure we are helping to prevent homelessness of workers who are sick or are finding themselves without income for significant stretches of time and can’t pay their rent,” said Anne Mavity, executive director of Minnesota Housing Partnership. “We want to make sure resources are there as quickly as possible while we work with state legislative leaders to pass much needed housing assistance to help more families here in southwestern Minnesota and around the state.”

“This public health crisis has expanded a need that was already very acute,” said Angela Larson, family service director at UCAP. “This grant will help families in our community retain their homes in the short term while leaders look for solutions over the course of the pandemic and its economic and housing impacts.”

For residents in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, Rock, Murray and Pipestone counties seeking rental assistance, contact the UCAP office closest to you or call the corporate office in Marshall at (507) 537-1416 to be connected to UCAP’s dedicated staff members.

Not all people may be eligible for services, as eligibility differs for each program and all assistance is subject to availability of funding.

