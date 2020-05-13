During the coronavirus, the St. James United States Postal Service office has been working had to make sure that packages are being delivered in a safe manner.

"We are making sure that we have enough PPE and are keeping up with updates from the CDC or our leadership as far as protecting ourselves," said postmaster Darrick Miest.

Carriers are able to deliver signature items without the need for signatures or meeting face-to-face.

When delivering packages, carriers are abiding by the six-foot rule, and are wearing masks.

Being in tight space has also not been an issue for the USPS crew. Cases and boxes that come in generally keep staff naturally separated from one another.

Miest noted that more people are mailing out packages because they aren't able to see relatives. With Mother's Day around the corner, Miest anticipates a busy few days prior to Sunday's holiday.

Miest also added that the post office is currently looking for rural mail carriers during the pandemic.