Suzanne Schmiesing never really considered the fact that her greenhouse would not be open for the season.

“The flower and vegetable seeds and plugs were ordered back in October, and we had already started the greenhouses in February,” Schmiesing, who is the owner of the Schmiesing Flower Farm located near Lucan, explained. “Plants were already growing long before the shutdown. I had three greenhouses full of plants.”

Schmiesing Flower Farm opened for the season April 18, and, according to Schmiesing, business has been very busy since that day.

According to Schmiesing, a lot of the flower and vegetable inventory has already gone out the door, and she speculated that the stay-at-home order could be a big part of the reason for that.

“People are home and are looking for something to do outside,” she added.

People want to grow their own produce in their own gardens, so they don’t have to rely on grocery stores.

“We haven't had a nice spring for a few years now, and I feel like many seasoned gardeners have had a difficult time gardening,” explained Schmiesing. “They are excited to be working in their gardens.”

Schmiesing Flower Farm has a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, seeds, onions, seed potatoes, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and planters.

“This year we have 32 varieties of tomatoes and 19 peppers. You can drop off your planters, and we will plant them for you to pick up at a later date,” added Schmiesing.

According to Schmiesing, product offerings are based on what sells best the prior year, so some things they planted more of and some things less. They also offer new things each year.

“With the weather being so nice and spring being early, the vegetables are starting to sell pretty well, along with onions, potatoes and seeds. We do however grow everything we sell (we don’t buy finished plants), so when they are gone, they are gone,” explained Schmiesing.

Schmiesing expressed her excitement knowing that people who have never gardened are giving it a try.

“It is a lot of work but so rewarding,” she added. “Ask a lot of questions from those who have gardened before, and have a plan before you get started. I enjoy helping customers select the right garden plants for their site and how they intend to use the produce. There are lots of veggies and herbs that can be grown in containers, too, for those who don’t have a place for a garden.

"There are so many benefits to vegetable and flower gardening. Along with fresh produce, it is great therapy to be out in nature, enjoying the process of growing something; watching it grow and cultivating a beautiful plant. “It is a great activity for your kids to get spend time with you and get out in the dirt. Even small house lots or apartments can have container gardens or house plants.”

Schmiesing Flower Farm is following CDC guidelines to make the public’s shopping experience is safe.

“We have several checkout stations, so customers don’t need to be next to each other when checking out. We also have the ability to check out customers outside for those who are not comfortable coming inside,” added Schmiesing. “We leave all the doors open so there is no need to touch door handles. We also offer sanitizing wipes. You can wear a mask if you feel comfortable with that, but it is not necessary. We ask that customers leave the recommended six feet apart from each other and have patience in going done the aisles. We can also take your order and bring it out to your car.”

Schmiesing Flower Farm is located at 18384 County Highway 10, Walnut Grove - five-and-a-half miles south of Lucan. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. for the elderly/immune compromised and from 12-8 p.m. for everyone else, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, call or text (507) 828-6639, or visit the Schmiesing Flower Farm on Facebook, Instagram or on its Web site at www.schmiesing-flowerfarm.com

