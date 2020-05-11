Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) will resume elective visits, procedures and surgeries beginning May 11th, 2020. This is in alignment with the executive order from Governor Tim Walz, and the Minnesota Department of Health.

In March, all elective care procedures were canceled or deferred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), and so hospitals could prepare for an unexpected surge in patients. The projected peak of COVID-19 cases has lessened, and the plateau is extended, so patients who were asked to defer care, can now proceed with many appointments, tests and procedures.

“We have implemented many safety measures to keep patients and caregivers safe,” said

MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen. “This includes masking for caregivers and patients, patient screening protocols and frequent disinfecting and cleaning of lobbies, hallways and waiting rooms. It is safe to receive care here.”

MCHC partners with highly trained, specialized physicians from other facilities who come to

Madelia regularly. The following physicians come to MCHC on a regular basis:

Dr. Karl Papierniak performs general surgical procedures at MCHC once a week. He performs surgical treatments of breast disorders, hernias, and the abdomen, as well as laparoscopic surgery including colonoscopies and endoscopies. Dr. Michael Enrico, an OB/GYN physician, takes appointments at MCHC every other Thursday. He sees patients for their general gynecology needs, vaginal ultrasounds, contraception, minimally invasive surgeries and some same day surgeries. Dr. Emily Birkholz, Ophthalmologist, specializes in cataract and functional eyelid surgeries. Dr. Steven Wachter, a Podiatrist, schedules appointments with patients at MCHC. Dr. Gary Goldberg, a Urologist, sees patients at MCHC once a month for urinary incontinence, kidney stones, urinary dysfunction, and urologic cancers. Dr. Todd Gavin is a board certified Ophthalmologist. He performs eye surgeries like cataract removal and eyelid lifts in the hospital. Tim Klassen, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), sees patients at MCHC and performs Pain Management procedures every Thursday. He does a wide range of non-narcotic pain management procedures ranging from joint injections to spinal injections. Starting this summer, Dr. Angela Hunstad will be performing Orthopedic procedures at MCHC. Dr. Ashleigh Swearingen will also be scheduling patients in Madelia starting this summer in Obstetrics and Gynecology at MCHC.

MCHC providers are also seeing patients for annual checkups and wellness visits in the Clinic.

These visits are important to keep patients healthy and address conditions that require ongoing care. Some appointments can be done by using telehealth technology, but in-person visits are also safe.

If you had a surgery, appointment or procedure canceled or delayed due to the pandemic, you

may be receiving a call to reschedule. Patients can also call directly if they need to set up an

appointment at 507.642.5200 (Clinic) or 507.642.3255 (Hospital).

We continue to have a “No Visitor Policy” in the hospital to keep our patients and caregivers

safe.