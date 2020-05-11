Healthy Families Healthy Futures is a collaborative effort between the St. James School District, Mayo Health Systems – St. James, Watonwan County Human Services, City of St. James and the St. James Area Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, the group is working on two projects which encourage residents to live a more active lifestyle. We have reached out to the community asking for used bikes of all sizes for

all ages.

These bikes will be refurbished if necessary and the bikes are then donated to individuals in the community that cannot afford to purchase a bike. If you have a bike you wish to donate you can contact the chamber office 375-3333 and leave a message. In addition to that project, the group has received a grant from the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and from the Mayo Foundation St. James for the purchase of new bikes.

The new bikes will be used as part of the “Here to There” program. This program will be similar to bike programs in other communities in our area. The bikes will be specially marked for the program and will be available for anyone to use for a day or for an hour. We will be encouraging residents to use the bikes to pedal around the lake or around the community.

Use the bike for getting groceries or supplies from local merchants. We hope to roll out this program sometime this summer.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the group contact the Chamber office.