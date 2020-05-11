Proceeds will go toward scholarships for high school students who will be attending UMN Crookston

Two weeks ago, 3,000 pounds of Vidalia sweet onions were hand-picked in Georgia, dried and sent to the Crookston Masonic Lodge. The Mason’s onion delivery fundraiser began soon thereafter and they had already pre-sold a number of 50-pound bags.

Over the weekend, the Masons set up a table at Crookston True Value Hardware during the store’s grand opening and sold sweet Georgia onions by the pound. They even gave out samples of grilled fried onions at Ox Cart Day’s cookout fundraiser Saturday during the event.

Masonic Lodge Secretary George French says the organization is trying to heavily promote the onion fundraiser as they use at least half of the profits to support two $1,000 scholarships awarded to high school students who will be attending the University of Minnesota Crookston.

“This year, Jasmin Hanson (Accounting) from Crookston and Annika Sorenson (Animal Science/Wildlife Management) from Fertile are the recipients,” he stated in an email. “I keep track of Masonic scholarship recipients and, currently, five students are enrolled who have been awarded these scholarships.”

French said he would be personally delivering onions to residents in Crookston Monday and Tuesday, and informed people that they could purchase more than one bag. He can be reached by email at gfrench@umn.edu.

The Masons have five-pound bags for $6 or bigger options, if desired, and will even include a recipe brochure with each bag sold.