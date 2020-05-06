I look forward to the days this summer once we get underway of having practices and games. I cannot wait to feel the sun rest on my skin and feel a calm breeze in the dugout. I cannot wait to hang out with the team and parents after games having a good time. I look forward to making every little bit of it count once we return.

Over the course of the past 50+ days with no sports, I have driven myself to near insanity. I miss them more than anything. And it isn’t as simple as “oh, yeah, I miss that.” I miss everything about it. The roar of a crowd, the feeling you get when you wake up in the morning and it is gameday. As a coach I miss seeing the competitiveness and drive in a players’ eyes, I miss team chemistry. I miss getting upset at mistakes! I miss the gratification of watching a player correct himself and watching them take a step forward in their development. I look forward to the days this summer once we get underway of having practices and games. I cannot wait to feel the sun rest on my skin and feel a calm breeze in the dugout. I cannot wait to hang out with the team and parents after games having a good time. I look forward to making every little bit of it count once we return. This time is truly hard, but I know once we return to a sense of normalcy, it is going to be so amazing. I will for surely never take these little things for granted ever again. Not just in baseball, but life in general.

A few things have kept me even-keeled more recently. One of the major things I have tried to improve on is my self-care. I have always tracked mental health and have a passion for it, but I never really pursued it. This quarantine time has allowed me to do so because it is a test everyday for me.

There are many different variations of self-care. Physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental. Physically you can work out, go for a run, go for a walk, etc. Emotionally you need to check yourself. Look inside you and acknowledge how you feel without judging yourself. Spiritually touch base with God or a spiritual power of your choosing.

Mental self-care is the one most likely being pushed off to the side. We as humans just tend to push it off to the side, not on purpose, we just neglect checking in on ourselves. Remind yourselves to check in on the upstairs part of your body. Take a break from your mental sweats each day. If you are unsure of what YOU need for mental self-care, I challenge you to start thinking about what it is. Everyone is different also. Just because one thing works for me, does not mean it will work for you. Practice mindfulness, go for a walk, read a book, do a puzzle, etc. There are so many options. If you cannot take care of yourself, how do you expect you’ll be able to care for others and support them? If you do not take care of yourself, you will not be your best version of yourself. Remember, you cannot pour from an empty cup. Take care of you.