Minnesota is adding more COVID-19 cases each day, and the state is turning the dial incrementally to bring back more business activity and other parts of the state’s economy in the coming weeks.

To make this work, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is asking Minnesotans to continue focusing on maintaining social distancing.

Teams at MDH, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and elsewhere are working hard to develop reopening plans that accommodate safe social distancing.

All Minnesotans are needed to make that effort to reopen the economy meaningful by not only following specific guidelines when finalized, but also by following basic social distancing guidelines in every part of their lives – not just when going to work at a reopened business, but also when walking through their neighborhood or going to the hardware store or park.

• The SEOC remains fully activated and staffed either physically or virtually by all state agencies and several volunteer organizations.

• Officials in the SEOC continue to focus on personal protective equipment (PPE) and are working with FEMA on PPE orders in Minnesota.

• As part of the pubic-private partnerships in Minnesota the SEOC is working to distribute donations of bulk supplies such as hand sanitizer and bleach to counties across the state. County emergency managers and the Minnesota National Guard are assisting with the effort.

• The SEOC continues supporting the state hotline, which received 70 calls on Friday but call volume was down significantly over the weekend of May 2-3.

Employees are answering calls at (651) 297-1304 or 800-657-3504. The hotline is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.