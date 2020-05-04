The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars, Orrin S. Estebo Chapter will be announcing this year’s scholarship winners May 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. on Facebook live.

Scholarships are usually awarded at the Evening of the Stars, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Community scholarships will also be announced at this time. The live video presentation can be watched on the Facebook page of the Redwood Area Education Foundation.

Interested parties are encouraged to like the Redwood Area Education Foundation Facebook page to receive notifications about the event. After this event winners will be posted on the school’s Web site at www.redwoodareaschools.com and on the foundation Web site at www.redwoodareaeducationfoundation.org.

The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars chapter is pleased to announce three new scholarships this year.

The Darr Family Scholarship goes to a student going into education, and it was established by Jim and Barb Darr, both long-time educators at Redwood Valley.

The Class of 1969 Scholarship was established by the Redwood Falls Class of 1969 at its 50-year reunion last summer. It is the chapter’s first endowed scholarship from a former class.

The Gordy Jensen Memorial Scholarship was established by the Redwood Falls Sportsman’s Club as well as Tom Morley and Matt Morley in memory of long-time member Gordy Jensen. This scholarship goes to a student who is involved in the shooting sports program and who has a passion for conservation.

Other events that traditionally take place at the Evening of the Stars program will be recognized in other ways this year. This includes four new inductees into the Redwood Area Schools Hall of Fame and honorees for both the Redwood Area Education Foundation and Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars.

For more information, contact Tami Riley at triley@redwoodareaschools.com.