Polk County Public Health and Northwestern Mental Health Center are providing farms and agribusinesses guidance to stay physically and emotionally healthy during COVID-19.

Farms and agribusinesses have unique challenges with the rapidly spreading COVID-19. The available materials provide specific guidance to follow for our important agriculture community to limit exposure and reduce the likeliness of COVID-19 and stress.

It is critical to consider ways to limit person-to-person spread and practice social distancing through the planting and harvest seasons. These resources will be distributed to local farmers and agribusinesses.

They can also be accessed digitally on the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub at https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/.