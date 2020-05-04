Authorities responded to a report of shots fired around 10 miles west of Bemidji.

A body has been found in a burned home in Beltrami County and a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby building, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and a fire early Sunday morning about 10 miles west of Bemidji.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. KFGO reports the body was found after the fire was extinguished.

The man was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji. There's no word on his condition.

The woman's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.