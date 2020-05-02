Extreme fire conditions across much of Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning for May 2 in the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Mahnomen, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, St. Louis, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions.

The warning expires at 7 p.m. Elevated fire danger extends to the other portions of Minnesota, with critical fire weather conditions forecast to occur.

Residents should stay tuned to later forecasts and possible warnings.

Stay connected, stay safe:

Check for statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions online, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates daily at www.dnr.state.mn.us.