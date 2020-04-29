Loretta Lange, 81, of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A private graveside service and internment for the immediate family will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Montevideo.

Loretta Yvonne Lange was born in Montevideo, June 5, 1938, to Edward and Agnes (Angrimson) Erickson. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, attended Districts 11 and 5 Country Schools. In 1956, she graduated from Milan High School, and in 1957, she graduated from cosmetology school.

She was united in marriage to Arnold Lange, Nov. 9, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and they were blessed with 55 years together before Arnold's passing in August of 2013. The lived in Montevideo and moved to Rosewood Township in 1976, where they enjoyed country living while raising their three children. Loretta was always an involved mother and grandmother and enjoyed attending many of her children's activities. She was a source of continual encouragement to them. She was an avid reader, loved being a homemaker, and always had a particular soft spot for her pets of which she had many through the years – a true reflection of her rural upbringing.

Loretta is survived by her children, Mark Lange, Eric (and Dinah) Lange, and Anissa (and Bill) Kuno; grandchildren, Seth, Luke, and Aiden Kuno, and Andrew and Shaylene Lange; one sister-in-law; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended families.

Preceding her in death were her parents, four sisters, one brother, seven sisters-in-law, and 12 brothers-in-law.