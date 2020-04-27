There's food, music and dancing, in very small groups.

Crookston High School students missed out on Prom 2020 that would have been held Saturday, April 25, but one student (and her parents) got creative, dressed up and celebrated from the comfort of her own home during the state-mandated order due to the current pandemic.

Senior Brylee Lessard and her date/boyfriend Riley Schultz held signs outside her North Broadway home that read “Honk for My Prom” and “Prom 2020: Rona Can’t Keep Us From Celebrating,” had a “catered” dinner by her parents and “dance” inside her living room.

Other students in the community had similar celebrations with one Times reader saying three fathers and three daughters danced in their driveways on North Front Street during what would have been Prom 2020.