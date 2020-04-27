The Montevideo School Board met last Monday in a special meeting to canvass the results of the districts school referendum. The board held their meeting via Zoom and motioned to approve a resolution canvassing the votes from the district's special election held on April 20.

The Montevideo School Board met last Monday in a special meeting to canvass the results of the districts school referendum. The board held their meeting via Zoom and motioned to approve a resolution canvassing the votes from the district’s special election held on April 20.

The resolution states that the meeting was called and held legally, and that a total of 1,619 votes were cast authorizing general building bonds of the school district.

On the first question, 744 votes were in favor and 872 votes against with three under votes, and was not approved.

The second question had 669 votes in favor and 945 votes against with five under-votes, and was also not approved.

The resolution was adopted by roll-call vote.