It starts at 7 p.m.

Crookston High School’s annual Triple A Banquet for Arts, Academics and Athletics will be held virtually on Monday, April 27 with a live event starting at 7 p.m. on the Crookston Public Schools’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The link is

https://www.facebook.com/374270802706849/posts/2113811008752811/?sfnsn=mo https://youtu.be/39ieUh4qZqQ

A letter sent by Activities Director Greg Garmen to parents of the senior class stated that holding a virtual-style event wasn’t the easiest decision, but the schools “believe it is important to celebrate and acknowledge our senior class’ many accomplishments.”

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for parents and the community to honor our young peoples’ achievements,” read the letter. “Congratulations on your student’s achievements!”

Note: There will be no outside presenters during the live event and all narration will be done by CHS administration.