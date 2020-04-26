Isaac Huiras

1. Which sport or activities do you participate in?

-Soccer, MHS, YES! team, Student Council, One Act Play, Three-Act Play, and FFA

2.) Who are your role models and why?

-My role models are my mother, father, and grandparents because they have taught me how to be a great person. Also, Mrs. Deb Reinarts has played a big role and I look up to her. she gave me the chance to express my love for sciences and to keep striving for progression and success.

3.)What has the coronavirus pandemic taught you about sports or life in general?

-The only sport that I planned on playing this year was soccer. Luckily, I was able to play fall soccer before this pandemic. However, there is a possibility my summer soccer season will be canceled. COVID-19 has taught me to feel and understand more for the seniors who were in spring sports. It’s so sad because some seniors may have dreamt of this moment and now they cannot have it.

4.) What have you done to keep busy during the quarantine times?

-I have taught myself to eat more healthful foods, workout more, have fun with family, etc. It has brought my family closer and I feel like I understand myself more.

5.) What do you typically like to do in your free time?

- I have been face timing my other fellow seniors. i miss my friends! i also have been going outside because of this beautiful weather.

6.) Future Plans-

My future plans are to attend University of Minnesota Rochester (along with the Mayo Clinic) and major in Health Sciences. the plan, and what I am hoping for, is to get into Medical School and eventually study surgery

Brynja Mielke

1. Which sport or activities do you participate in?

-Softball, MHS, and the Musical

2.) Who are your role models and why?

-David Goggins because he basically preaches that if you want something you need to work hard to get it and it's nobody's fault but your own if you don't get the results you want.

Brooke Stevensen because she is so passionate about everything she does. She sets her mind to something and she works hard to achieve it.

Matt Mielke because he has taught me that sometimes things don't go the way I want but it's not gonna get any better by not doing anything about it.

3.)What has the coronavirus pandemic taught you about sports or life in general?

-Nothing is given. No matter what I want to happen, it is not ever set in stone. It's also taught me that sometimes you have to motivate yourself and become your own biggest supporter.

4.) What have you done to keep busy during the quarantine times?

-My brothers and I have been going to the field to hit or take ground balls and fly balls. We have also been cutting down trees at our farm, I have been working out and I started reading a lot more. I have basically been trying to do anything to stay sane during this.

5.) What do you typically like to do in your free time?

- I enjoy working out, playing catch or going to the baseball/softball fields with my brothers, reading, playing piano, watching Disney+/Netflix/Hulu

6.) Future Plans-

I am attending Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato next year. I will be majoring in Exercise Science in hopes of eventually becoming an Athletic Trainer. I will be playing softball in college as well.