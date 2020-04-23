Joyce Mueller, 80, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Granite Falls Healthcare Center in Granite Falls, MN. A private family interment will take place for Joyce, Mueller, of Granite Falls, formerly of Echo. A public service will take place at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo at a later date.

Joyce Lavonne (Lalim) Mueller was born on January 30, 1940, in Montevideo, to Bert and Sarah “Christina” (Brekken) Lalim. She grew up in rural Maynard and graduated from Maynard High School. On January 17, 1959, she was united in marriage to David Mueller at the Wang Lutheran Church in Maynard. The couple farmed and raised their family on a dairy farm near Echo. After their children had grown, Joyce went to work outside the home. She worked as a server at a few places and later for Alco, then A to Z Pharmacy which became Thrifty White Drug in Marshall. Joyce was very social. She also enjoyed baking, word search puzzles, playing cribbage, card games and Rummikub with neighbors, family and friends. She and David enjoyed traveling, especially on bus tours. She was a member of local Hobby & Birthday clubs. Joyce was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church. She volunteered with Ladies’ Aide, the Altar Guild and she taught Sunday School. After David’s death in 2017, Joyce moved to Granite Ridge in Granite Falls.

She is survived by her children Kris (and Bruce) Helgeson of Wood Lake, Sue (and Jim) Bollum of Buffalo, Connie (and Kelly) Timm of Hanley Falls, Cindy Buyert of Clear Lake, SD, and Keith (and Tammi) Mueller of Wood Lake; grandchildren Josh (and Cassie) Helgeson, Tim Helgeson, Kelsey (and Gavin) Laleman, Abby Bollum, Jay Bollum, Austin Timm, Megan Timm, Matthew Buyert, Jacob Buyert, Daniel Hall and Zachary Mueller; great-grandchildren Kason, Rylan, Hudson and Sutton Helgeson, Tennasyn and Riftin Laleman; siblings Bob (and Faye) Lalim of Granite Falls, Elmer (and Rochelle) Lalim of Richfield, Linda Turnquist of La Crescent, Lyle (and Connie) Lalim of Little Falls, Dale (and Di) Lalim of Maynard, Mark (and Kathy) Lalim of Clara City, in-laws Darv Gast of Willmar and Donna Mae Lalim of Grove City; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, infant twins Jeffery and Jerry, infant grandchild and two infant great-grandchildren and siblings Clara Kvendru, Ruby Nicolai, Bennie Lalim, Al Lalim, Kenny Lalim, Donna Gast, Mae Anderson and Darlene Eischens

