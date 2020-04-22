Celebrating Earth Day, the Polk County Transfer Station in Crookston is announcing a new organics compost program, which will be available for Polk County residents to drop-off household organics and food wastes for composting at the landfill. The program will kick-off whenever the Governors “Stay at Home” executive order is lifted.

Residents that are interested in participating in this new program are urged to reach out to Crookston Transfer Station staff for details about the program by contacting us at 218-281-6445 or by email at environmental.svs@co.polk.mn.us

The first step to composting organics is by separating the organics and food wastes from the garbage at each household. These residential organics can be composted at the permitted compost facility located at the Landfill. We are urging households to get on our mailing list for program updates. Please leave your information (name, address and phone number or email) so that staff can get those residents that are interested in this new program an organics collection kit to start implementing in your household.

Polk County Transfer Station’s operational hours are 7am-5:30pm (Monday – Friday). Again, we are encouraging residents to reach out to our staff and facility. If interested please call us at 218-281-6445 or email us at environmental.svs@co.polk.mn.us For more information about the organics program visit our website at https://www.co.polk.mn.us/ under the Environmental Services Department, “NEW Organics Program”