Spring load restrictions are scheduled to end today (April 20), at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the south frost zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map online. Spring load restrictions have already ended in the southeast and metro frost zones.

Spring load restrictions are still in effect in the central, north central and north frost zones. Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue during spring load restrictions, and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only. Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted.

Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring restrictions are lifted. Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

For more about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s freight and commercial vehicle operations - oversize /weight permits division at (651) 296-6000 or e-mail: ofcvopermits.dot @state.mn.us.

For more information about enforcement call (651) 350-2000.

All changes are made with a three-day notice.

For road information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.