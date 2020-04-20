Extreme fire conditions have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning for the following counties for April 20: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the red flag warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 6 p.m.

Stay connected, stay safe:

• Check the statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions page online, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates daily. Find it at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

• Follow @mnforestry (DNR Forestry) on Twitter for up-to-date information on statewide fire conditions.

• Follow @mnics (Minnesota Incident Command System) for information on large wildfires.