Dozens of Crookston High School seniors picked up signs from the school parking lot Monday evening to put in their yards to school their support of one another.

The Lessard family and the Love family, who both have seniors, Brylee Lessard and Allie Love, organized the project and received the signs from Ye Ole Print Shoppe in Crookston that read, "Senior Class of 2020 #allinthistogether"

There are approximately 82 seniors in the CHS 2020 class and 65 signs were pre-ordered, and hoped to have all been handed out Monday.

There's no word yet on when the Class of 2020 might have their graduation ceremony, if at all.