Effective immediately, all CentraCare and Carris Health facilities, both patient and non-patient buildings, will be implementing universal masking for all employees. Universal masking means any employee entering a CentraCare or Carris Health building must wear a face mask for the entire time they are at work.



CentraCare is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in its communities, along with the availability of masks, and determined this is the time to implement a universal masking approach in order to protect health care workers and patients from transmission of the disease.



Patients who enter a CentraCare or Carris Health facility will be provided a mask if they exhibit signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness. Well patients are encouraged to wear masks from home.



CentraCare encourages everyone to wear homemade face coverings while in the community and in CentraCare or Carris Health buildings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus might not have symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.



"Wearing a mask is one way you can protect others. Even if you feel healthy, a mask can prevent the spread of the virus, because many times people with coronavirus might not have symptoms," said Dr. George Morris, vice president of performance excellence. "Someone wearing a mask can send the message 'I'm protecting you.'"



Universal masking is being adopted as one strategy of prevention. Social distancing, washing your hands and following the state at home order are other strategies implemented to keep the spread of the coronavirus down and to keep our community healthy.



For information on how to wear a cloth face covering and how to make a homemade mask, visit the CDC Web site at www.cdc.gov.



