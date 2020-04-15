I am a huge nerd when it comes to the TV series, The Office. The first episode aired in 2005. Ever since I discovered it on Netflix I have watched and re-watched the episodes. I have probably gone through the series more than 12 times.

I have a few friends that are big fans too. My friend Noah and I can have a full conversation being a "character" from the show. My absolute favorite character is Dwight Kurt Schrute. He is the top salesman at Dunder Mifflin Scranton and a successful beet farmer. He raises edible beets, not like our sugar beets up here.

Dwight has an ongoing prank war with Jim Halpert throughout the whole series. My brother got me a Schrute Farms sweatshirt for Christmas last year. I have worn it to work in off-sale and gotten lots of comments on it. I get the comments like "Oh Schrute Farms, where's that at?" and I have to explain that it’s a fictional farm on a TV show. I get quite a kick out of it.

One thing that I admire about Dwight is how serious he takes every task given to him. Even if it is the smallest task ever, he would do it honorably. In later seasons when he is manager, he lets Jim convince him to be the Assistant of the Assistant to the Regional Manager, also referred to as A.A.R.M. Jim is his number two so he pranked him into being his assistant. It is funny to me how Dwight didn't catch on to all of Jim's pranks after so many previous ones.

If you haven't watched the show I recommend you start. It is fantastic and easy to binge-watch because the episodes are only 20 minutes.

Michael Scott was the the first manager at Dunder Mifflin Scranton. My first time watching the series I was NOT a fan of Michael. His character just gave me an uneasy feeling. After awhile I got over that.

In season 7, Michael created a film called “Threat Level Midnight.” It had everyone in the office in it. It was so cheesy, but that didn't matter. The cast did a fantastic job of portraying their characters. Each one was so different and known for their signature "tag line." You will have to watch it to find out what I am talking about.

The Office is just one of my "nerding out" shows. I also love Star Wars, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Hart of Dixie, Friends, and Schitt's Creek. If you ever get me talking about Star Wars, you will not get me to shut up.

Lindsay Louters is the classified advertising manager at the Crookston Times. She is also a certified fitness trainer, and has bachelor’s degrees in animal acience and ag business from the University of Minnesota Crookston.