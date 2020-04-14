As of April 7, there were 115 inmates in the jail and, in 2019, at that time, there were 185.

Tri-County Community Corrections Executive Director Andy Larson updated the Polk County Board of Commissioners last week on what the Northwest Regional Corrections Center is doing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the main thing was to “keep the numbers down.” Larson said he’s working closely with county attorneys and the court system to get lower risk inmates released early or be released and come back to serve at another time.

As of April 7, Larson explained, there were 115 inmates in the jail and, in 2019, at that time, there were 185.

“We are regularly meeting and evaluating, doing enhanced cleaning and screening systems, and we’re also screening staff on a daily basis and anyone who enters the facility to identify anyone who may have symptoms,” Larson told the Commissioners. “Because our population has been low that’s been an extreme help to get our systems and processes in place.”

Larson said the “vast majority” of probation officers are able to work from home and they’ve also scaled back some of the more traditional supervision practices by not having so many face-to-face contacts. He clarified that they’re still doing “field visits” for the higher-risk population of those on probation, but the majority of contacts are occurring by telephone or video visitation options.

“It’s been a wild ride, but we are muddling through and sitting pretty good all things considered,” Larson added later.

When asked about meal times, Larson said they have not adjusted groups of inmates yet because of the size of staff but they are still evaluating and still screening. He added that they have implemented a variety of measures in other areas such as work release and their STS (Sentencing to Service) program.

District 1 Commissioner Jerry Jacobson asked Larson what steps the Corrections Center takes when putting inmates through screening for COVID-19 and Larson said the screenings look the same for inmates and staff.

“We discuss who they’ve been in contact with, if they’ve traveled to any hotspots, we ask about coughs and other symptoms, take their temperature and use those screening results to give us guidance as to who can enter the facility,” Larson explained. “We also look at how to house the inmates, see if they could be housed separately and can hopefully prevent the virus from entering a bigger housing unit.”

Larson added that because they are a congregate setting they are able to get the inmates tested for COVID-19 if they show any symptoms or if they suspect they have symptoms.

On the Tri-County Community Corrections/Northwest Regional Corrections Center website, it says that volunteer-led programs and activities are discontinued until further notice, self-surrenders will not be accepted for the next 60 days through Sunday, May 31, 2020, visitors who are sick or who reside in a home with people who are sick should not come to the Justice Center to use the Visi-mates video visitation system, and professional visitors are encouraged to utilize non-contact options such as video visitation or teleconference.

Under the Probation department, staff-facilitated groups have been suspended until at least May 4, 2020, office visits will no longer be conducted in the East Grand Forks office, and the Crookston reception desk window will remain closed until further notice.

For the Red River Valley Juvenile Center, volunteer-led programs and activities are discontinued until further notice, all passes are discontinued and the need to access the community will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and contact visits are discontinued.