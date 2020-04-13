National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 12-18. To commemorate the event, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman released the following thoughts:

“Your hardworking dispatchers and other public safety telecommunicators serve as a vital link between your community and fire, medical, and law enforcement agencies.

“Please join me in thanking our fantastic team of 911 dispatchers. Each of them has the dedication and drive to be the ‘voice in the dark’ helping members of our community stay safe until help can arrive. They are heroes and all of us at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office wish to thank them for their support and recognize that without them, we would be unable to maintain the high level of safety in the community we have come to expect in Polk County.

“The men and women in the Polk County 911 Dispatch Center are from different backgrounds. They span an age range of nearly 20 years and each of them brings a unique perspective and professionalism that we respect and admire.

“Thank you to all of the public safety telecommunicators. During these difficult times, they have been crucial to the success of our law enforcement, fire and rescue teams not only in Polk County, but throughout our great nation as well.

“We are grateful for your service and your dedication to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office residents of Polk County, and to the public service vision.”