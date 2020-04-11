Roof project was underway when storm hit and brought several inches of new snow, that melted.

On April 4, Northwestern Mental Health Center was notified of water within its East Grand Forks clinic location due to leakage from the roof. Clinic operations at that location have been suspended pending damage assessment and completion of necessary repairs to the space.

“Although the closure of our East Grand Forks office is inconvenient, the availability of telemedicine allows continuity of care for our clients while assuring everyone is safe during this critical time,” says Tammy Hickel Zola, CFO at Northwestern Mental Health Center. “Polk County is working diligently with various partners to assure first and foremost the office is clear of any potential contamination, and secondly to allow operations to resume as quickly as possible.”

Clients impacted by this closure have been contacted and alternative arrangements made to allow continuity of service while the office is closed. For those who wish to schedule an appointment with an East Grand Forks provider, contact the main office at 281-3940. If you have questions or concerns related to this temporary closure, email communication@nwmhc.org.

If you are experiencing symptoms of extreme stress, or feel like you want to harm yourself or someone else, call our 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 800-282-5005 or contact a Trained Crisis Counselor by texting MN to 741741.