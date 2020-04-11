Local organizers want the public to know the blood drive set for April 13-14 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls is still scheduled.

The need for blood is always present, but in these uncertain times when so many drives have had to be canceled, the American Red Cross is imploring the public to keep its appointments for the upcoming drive.

The Red Cross is doing everything in its power to make sure those who come to give blood will be safe during their donation.

Since COVID-19 does not transfer through blood, no one will be at risk of receiving blood should someone become infectious after donating.

To keep everyone as safe as possible, walk-in appointments are not being accepted.

That will also help to minimize waiting.

For more information, www.redcrossblood.org or call Heather at (507) 430-4695.

