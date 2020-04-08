Those honored in Polk County include Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904, Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920, Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920, Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912, Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891, Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884, Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
2020 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:
Aitkin
Aitkin - Flat Rock Farm, 1920
Finlayson - Chelsey Brook Acres, 1907
Becker
Menahga - The Chester Tangen Farm, 1919
Park Rapids - Rixen, 1919
Beltrami
Bemidji - Kimmes Family, 1917
Puposky - Mistic Family Trust - Frank J. Mistic, Jr. and Diana D. Mistic, 1920
Benton
Foley - Hess Farms, 1900
Foley - The Latterell Farm, 1919
Big Stone
Correll - Larson Family Farm, 1918
Blue Earth
Mapleton - Treanor Farm, 1918
Brown
New Ulm - Milford East, 1872
Sleepy Eye - Berkner Farms, 1920
St. James - KJH Hanson Farm, 1887
Carlton
Cloquet - Aho Farms, 1917
Holyoke - Fabrello Family Farm, 1919
Cass
Pequot Lakes - Hoefs' Rock House Ranch, 1911
Chippewa
Maynard - The Gosseling Farm, 1892
Maynard - Michael L. Arends, 1919
Montevideo - Ellingson Family Farm, 1908
Chisago
Lindstrom - Maple Hill Farm, 1920
North Branch - Hay Creek Farm, 1920
Clay
Hawley - Keith and Lori Aakre, 1883
Clearwater
Gonvick - Johnson Operation, 1909
Cottonwood
Jeffers - Schoper Farm, 1919
Lamberton - Hubert Farm, 1916
Revere - Peder Enstad Homestead, 1871
Dakota
Cannon Falls - McCoy Farms, 1913
Hastings - The Leifeld Farm, 1871
Dodge
Mantorville - Schleeter Family Farm, 1912
Douglas
Alexandria - Chermak, 1888
Alexandria - Johnson, 1913
Parkers Prairie - Hart Farm, 1919
Faribault
Blue Earth - Guckeen/Murphy, 1885
Frost - Claire and Diane Olson, 1920
Fillmore
Preston - Clint and Marlene Peterson Farm, 1916
Freeborn
Alden - Jacobs, 1920
Ellendale - D&P Farr Farm, 1919
Glenville - Arlo L. and Julie D. Wallin – Wallin Farms, 1919
Hartland - The Madson Farm, 1903
Goodhue
Goodhue - Dicke Family Farm, 1920
Goodhue - Richard Ryan Family, 1863
Elbow Lake - James K. and Charlene Nelson, 1915
Herman - Itzen Family Farm, 1902
Houston
Caledonia - Evergreen Stock Farm, 1918
Caledonia - Molling Family Farm, 1919
Spring Grove - David Holten Family Farm, 1901
Isanti
Cambridge - The Troolin Farmstead, 1908
Jackson
Jackson - Vacura, 1919
Lakefield - Buresch Family Farm, 1920
Lakefield - Doug and Sue Pohlman, Kimberley and Brett Johnson, Elaine Pohlman, and Kenneth and Pat Pohlman, 1920
Kandiyohi
Atwater - Person - Kelley, 1920
Pennock - Thompson Family Farm, 1895
Koochiching
Littlefork - Lofgren Farm, 1904
Littlefork - Rehn, 1914
Lac qui Parle
Bellingham - Trygestad Family Farms, LLC, 1920
Lake of the Woods
Williams - Olson Stock Farm, 1920
Le Sueur
Le Center - Macho Farm, 1920
Le Sueur - King Family Farm, 1920
Lincoln
Ivanhoe - Tom and Cindy Frensko Family, 1920
Lyon
Tyler - Bakker Farms, 1920
Mahnomen
Fosston - Hans and Mary Nesvold Farm, 1919
Marshall
Argyle - Tulibaski Brothers, 1919
Strandquist - Hanson Farm, 1920
Strandquist - Stusynski Farms, 1920
Martin
Fairmont - Becker Farm, 1920
Fairmont - Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1912
Fairmont - Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1920
Fairmont - John Bulfer – Crowley Farm, 1904
Truman - George Farm, 1898
Welcome - Louis – Carl – Kristy Meyer Farm, 1919
McLeod
Brownton - Zimmerman Farm, 1920
Lester Prairie - Curtis and Debra Marks, 1920
Lester Prairie - Francis Burch, 1919
Stewart - The Maiers Family Farm, 1919
Meeker
Dassel - Dahlman, 1918
Dassel - Lakewood Farm, 1907
Dassel - Settergren Farm, 1919
Grove City - Dean Stenberg, 1920
Morrison
Pierz - Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920
Mower
Brownsdale - Holst Farms, 1920
LeRoy - McRoberts, 1920
Lyle - Wilfred and Calista Murphy Family Farm, 1920
Murray
Chandler - Strampe Farm, 1920
Walnut Grove - Kassel Family Farm, 1911
Nobles
Lismore - Alma Voss Bullerman and Sons, 1919
Lismore - DeGroot Farm, 1918
Worthington - Gordon Family Farm, 1920
Worthington - Robertson Farm, 1917
Norman
Shelly - Svalestad and Swalstad Farm, 1889
Olmsted
Elgin - Kitzman Dairy, 1920
Eyota - Darrel Mulholland Farm, 1917
Rochester - Kuisle Korner, 1912
Stewartville - Dux Farm, 1919
Otter Tail
Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898
Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919
Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920
Pelican Rapids - Ruud, 1919
Vining - Aune – Wallevand, 1899
Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919
Pennington
Thief River Falls - Iverson Family Farmstead, 1920
Pipestone
Edgerton - DeGroot – Walhof, 1918
Pipestone - Bucher Farm, 1918
Polk
Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904
Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920
Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920
Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912
Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891
Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884
Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902
Pope
Glenwood - Reichmann Homestead Farms, 1920
Starbuck - The Rasmusen Family Farm, 1920
Redwood
Clements - Nelsen Family Farm, 1918
Lamberton - Steven and Euleen Christensen Farm, 1912
Garden City - Michael and Mary Pankratz Family Farm, 1877
Morgan - Schmidt Family Farm, 1920
Renville
Fairfax - Jeffrey and Kari Jo Borth, 1920
Franklin - Sherman Farm, 1920
Rice
Faribault - Bauer, 1914
Faribault - Bauer – East Prairie Farm, 1916
Lonsdale - Pumper, 1906
Lonsdale - Trnka’s, 1920
Morristown - Schwichtenberg Farm, 1919
Rock
Luverne - Swenson Farm, 1920
Roseau
Badger - Gerald Didrikson Farms, 1917
Scott
Belle Plaine - Riesgraf – Bauer Farm, 1920
Sibley
Buffalo Lake - The Binger Farm, 1919
Gaylord - Larry and Debra Podratz Family Farm, 1919
Gaylord - Spiering, Reinke, Paine, 1919
St. Louis
Alborn - Polich Farm, 1919
Wright - The Markkanen Farm, 1909
Stearns
Albany - The Burg Family Farm, 1891
Albany - Linn Family Farm, 1917
Albany - Malley Family Farm, 1882
St. Joseph - Kosel Family, 1865
Steele
Owatonna - Wencl Farm, 1920
Stevens
Alberta - Tollef Berger Farm, 1920
Swift
Benson - Saunders Family Farm, 1919
Benson - Dean and Shirley Evenson Family, 1920
Todd
Bertha - Hartman Family, 1920
Grey Eagle - Berscheit Farms LLC, 1919
Long Prairie - Zastrow Farms, 1920
Sauk Centre - Eltgroth, 1919
Wabasha
Plainview - Welti Farm, 1915
Waseca
Janesville - Holmes Farm, 1919
Janesville - Nyquist Family Farm, 1920
Waseca - Greg and Amanda Born, 1916
Waseca - Reinecke Farm, 1900
Washington
Hastings - Schneider Farm, 1919
Stillwater - Alocra Dairy Inc., 1919
Wright
Annandale - McDonald Farm, 1859
Cokato - Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909
Cokato - Lundeen Farms, 1920
Yellow Medicine
Canby - Hansen Farm, 1903
Canby - Kraft Farm, 1920
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.
About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2020 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Minnesota Farm Bureau representing Farmers • Families • Food is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureaus across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Agriculture in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support our efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, fbmn.org.