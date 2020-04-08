Jon Mitlyng, 76, of Montevideo, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Updates will be posted on our website. Arrangements are with Anderson - Tebeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Jon David Mitlyng was born in Montevideo, July 25, 1944, to Arnold D. Mitlyng and Agnes T. (Belsaas) Mitlyng. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter and continued to be a member there all of his life. Jon graduated from Montevideo High School in 1961. After graduating high school in 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years. Jon and Marion Maus were married in 1964, and returned in 1975, to the family farm to carry out his passion of farming. He was a member of VHF Post 380.

Jon is survived by his wife, Marion D. Mitlyng, of Clara City; two sons, Matthew (and Anita) Mitlyng, of Anoka, and David (and Tristie) Mitlyng, of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren, Alicia, Demie, Andrew, James, and Gregory; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth A. (and Paul) Gustafson, of Ely; and numerous extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Arnold and Agnes Mitlyng; a stillborn son, Lance D. Mitlyng; and a sister, Judy Marshall.