RiverView Health’s Laboratory operations have been included in the increased safety measures put in place to protect the well-being of its patients and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please follow the directions below for ALL Laboratory services, which include ongoing lab orders and direct access lab services.

Call the Laboratory at 218-281-9424 to schedule appointments for ALL Lab services.

When you arrive to the RiverView parking lot for your appointment, please call the Lab at 218-281-9424 to check in. Do not enter the building until you have checked in by phone.

Laboratory staff will direct you when to enter the building for your Lab appointment. Please do not proceed to the Lab until you have been directed to do so.

As a reminder, if you are experiencing COVID-19/Coronavirus symptoms, call RiverView's Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline at 218-470-7983 before visiting any of our locations. For the latest guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on Coronavirus disease testing, click here.