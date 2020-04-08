Minnesota Veterans impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA).



Starting Monday, April 6 at 8 a.m., MDVA will be accepting applications from Minnesota Veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. MDVA will award one-time financial relief grants in the amount of $1,000. Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.



“We are grateful to Governor Walz and the Minnesota Legislature for their support of Minnesota Veterans in the recently enacted Emergency Response package,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Minnesota Veterans have served our country in many past conflicts, so it is only right that we support them now during this challenging time.”



Eligible Applicants must be:



• A Veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased Veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447;

• A Minnesota Resident, and;

• Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.



To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant:

Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us OR apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.



To apply for the Special Needs Grant:

Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.



To identify or contact your local CVSO, visit MACVSO.org. For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.