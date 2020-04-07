The Montevideo School District's referendum will be held on Tuesday, April 14, as scheduled, voting will take place at the TACC from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some community members have expressed concerns as to why the district is moving forward with a referendum given the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Luther Heller, Superintendent of Schools, explained: “The answer to that question is that, once people have started voting in an election, which in this case was Feb. 28, 2020, the school district does not have the legal authority to stop the election, nor does the Office of the Secretary of State.

“The governor chose to follow the lead of the Federal Government and identified election officials as essential employees, thus making it possible for elections to proceed.”

In addition to Montevideo, school districts in Benson and Bertha-Hewitt are running elections in April, and they will also move forward with their election processes.

For community members who may not wish to vote at the TACC, the school district has been offering other options. Dr. said: “While it is true that the elections must move forward, nobody needs to leave home to vote. Any resident of the school district may stay at home and vote by contacting the district office at (320) 269-8833 and requesting a ballot. A second alternative would be to come into the District Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any weekday through April 13 to vote early.”

While voting will take place at the TACC on April 14, the school district will be taking steps to ensure social distancing is practiced, as well as to possibly provide curbside voting.

District residents have received a postcard in the mail which encourages voters to consider voting by absentee ballot or voting early at the District Office. “So far, we have seen a significant increase in requests for ballots and an increase in the number of people coming in to vote early,” said Dr. Heller.