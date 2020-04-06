Home Base camp created for all youth and families to do some fun scouting activities while stuck inside

The Northern Lights Council, Boy Scouts of America is making activities available to assist with homebound youth that are feeling the blues.

The Home Base Camp was created for all youth and families to do some fun Scouting activities while stuck inside.

These activities are designed for current scouts but are also a great resource for families that are not in scouting to have a one stop shop for activities to do.

The activities range from: social skills, virtual meetings online, games, crafts, science, citizenship, family time and more.

Check out https://www.nlcbsa.org/homebasecamp for more information on these fun things to do while home with the kids.

Anyone that completes three activities on the Home Base Camp page will be eligible to receive a free Home Base Camp patch.

For more information about joining a Scouting group in the future, visit https://www.nlcbsa.org/join