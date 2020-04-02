The Minnesota high-school spring sports season remains in jeopardy as student athletes across the state await patiently the decisions that could ultimately determine whether there will be a season or not.

According to Andy Ourada, Redwood Valley athletic director, the season is currently suspended through May 4, but that could easily change as schools wait and see what the month of April holds.

The short nature of the spring sports season is tough enough for athletic directors and athletes alike and may make it logistically impossible to try and have a season.

That said, no ultimate decisions have been made as of yet.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Office of the Governor.

The MSHSL supports the efforts of all students, staff and communities in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The goal of the state high school league is to be responsive to member schools and keep future participation options open for the spring activity season.

Effective immediately and continuing until the governor has lifted his school closure declaration:

• All participation in MSHSL spring activities at all member schools is suspended.

• Participation includes, but is not limited to, competitions, training, practices, scrimmages and contests.

Pending a reopening of schools by the governor, return to participation protocols will be determined and communicated by the MSHSL board and league staff.

No decisions regarding the cancellation of spring activities have been made at this time.

The suspension of participation includes fine arts activities and athletics, and the following events remain suspended indefinitely:

• Speech Section and state tournaments

• Music contests

• Visual arts competitions and the state festival

• MSHSL state robotics tournament

• MSHSL clay target state tournament Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.

Learn more on the MSHSL Web site at legacy.mshsl.org/mshsl.