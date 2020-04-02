Ice is breaking up and flowing through town as Central Park floods.

A very winter-like spring storm has settled into Crookston Thursday with rain, then freezing rain and sleet, and then snow. It's windy, too, and slick. Up to 9 inches could fall, forecasters say, but as of late Thursday afternoon around an inch had fallen. The winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday. Temperatures are supposed to return to the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Red Lake River is on the rise, although the latest readings on the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service hydrograph appear to be affected by broken-up ice on the river. The river has reached at least 19 feet, however, which is enough to fill Central Park in Crookston, and that occurred Thursday afternoon. It's projected to reach a depth of 22 feet on Saturday before beginning a slow decline.