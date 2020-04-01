Carol Kuno, 81, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Luther Haven.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Updates will be posted on our website. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Carol Lucile (Olson) Kuno was born April 10, 1938, in Granite Falls, the daughter of Julius and Hazel (Hamre) Olson. She grew up in Granite Falls and attended school there. Carol was united in marriage to Myron Kuno March 20, 1955, in Granite Falls. They made their home in Montevideo before buying their farm home in Leenthrop Township. Carol worked at Barwick Manufacturing and Micro Dynamics. She also raised cucumbers for Gedney Pickles for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, gardening, and woodworking.

She is survived by her husband, Myron; three children, Correne (and Bill Strommer) Goschey, of Montevideo, Kathrine (and James) Mecker, of Montevideo, and Luverne (and Karen) Kuno, of Montevideo; four grandchildren, Tom Goschey, Melissa Lara, Tyler Kuno, and Hannah Kuno; and six great-grandchildren, Tanner, Sage, Gracie, Isaiah, Lily, and Bennett.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Odell Olson.