They say it was not showing normal behavior.

Authorities on Tuesday put down a wild mountain lion that was near an elementary school in West Fargo.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. after the mountain lion was sighted. Officers arrived and found the mountain lion in a tree line near Rendezvous Park next to Aurora Elementary School. North Dakota Game and Fish also arrived.

Authorities said they decided the animal needed to be put down because it was within feet of occupied buildings and not showing normal behavior, and that the mountain lion could not be relocated.

North Dakota Game and Fish supported the police department's decision. No people were hurt.