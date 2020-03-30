The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) closed all exam stations statewide as of this past Friday (March 27) at the close of business to follow Governor Tim Walz’s executive order for Minnesotans to stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19. Offices will stay closed through April 10, when the executive order is set to expire.

Independently owned and operated deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices that provide driver and vehicle services will also be closed during this time. Many offices have already closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Minnesotans will not have access to a number of services, including renewing their driver’s licenses or ID cards, during this time.

Once it reaches his desk, Gov. Walz is expected to sign a bill passed by Minnesota legislature that includes an extension for Minnesotans whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire during this time.

The bill extends the expiration date for any valid driver's license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator's permit, limited license and farm work license that would expire during the peacetime emergency. The expiration dates for these licenses will be extended for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends.

DPS-DVS will provide an update once the bill is signed.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety