The United Way of the Brown County Area’s offices are temporarily closed to the public, but staff is still working and can be reached via email at: unitedway@newulmtel.net or by calling: 507-354-6512.

If you are in need of financial, or basic need assistance, COVID-19 Emergency Resources for Brown County can be found through the United Way website, unitedwaybrowncountyarea.org/partner-organizations, and the United Way of Brown County Area Facebook page.

The United Way, with the Help of Twin River Design, has established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. All funds donated to the United Way, through Tip Jar, during the social distancing and closure of our local businesses due to COVID-19 will go to Brown County non-profits that provide relief and assistance to individuals in the areas of health and basic needs. It is the goal of Twin River Design and the United Way to ensure that every person is connected to the resources they need, when they need them, and that we stay healthy and united.

To make a donation, go to our website, www.Unitedwaybrowncountyarea.org and click on the COVID-19 Fund button in the upper right hand corner.